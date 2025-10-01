Navigating the World's Largest Corn Maze: Fun in the Heart of Confusion

In Northern California, there's a unique attraction that challenges visitors to revel in the joy of getting lost. Owned by Taylor Cooley, Cool Patch Pumpkins boasts the world's largest corn maze, previously celebrated in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Spread across 40 acres, the maze offers an opportunity to disconnect from the predictable pathways of GPS and indulge in a rustic adventure. Each year, Cooley and his team intricately design the maze with themes that celebrate various community groups, such as farmers, veterans, and first responders.

This fall, visitors like Ryan Moore from Hawaii and Shelly Tang from California are experiencing the maze's excitement, knowing that even as they wander, they're part of something grand and intentional. Besides the maze, younger audiences can enjoy a special corn bath, making Cool Patch Pumpkins a wholesome destination for families.