Rani Mukerji Weighs in on Work-Life Balance Debate Amid Deepika Padukone's Exit

In the ongoing discourse surrounding Bollywood's work culture, Rani Mukerji has offered her perspective following actor Deepika Padukone's departure from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit'. The decision, reportedly due to Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday, has reignited discussions on work-life balance in the film industry.

Mukerji, celebrated for films like 'Ghulam' and 'Mardaani', reflected on her experience managing movie projects while raising her daughter, Adira. During the shooting of 'Hichki', Mukerji worked around her child's needs, emphasizing that flexible hours have long been a part of the profession when mutually agreed upon.

She highlighted the unique challenges female actors face compared to their male counterparts, particularly in balancing parental responsibilities. Mukerji also celebrated the profound experience of motherhood, which she describes as a divine journey that bridges a woman's connection to life creation. Her recent Best Actress win at the National Film Awards for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' underscores her ability to navigate these shared challenges.