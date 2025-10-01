Left Menu

Rani Mukerji Weighs in on Work-Life Balance Debate Amid Deepika Padukone's Exit

Rani Mukerji discusses the challenges of balancing work with motherhood in light of Deepika Padukone's exit from a film due to work hour constraints. Reflecting on her own experiences during 'Hichki', Mukerji emphasized the importance of flexible schedules and mutual understanding in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:59 IST
Rani Mukerji Weighs in on Work-Life Balance Debate Amid Deepika Padukone's Exit
Rani Mukerji (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing discourse surrounding Bollywood's work culture, Rani Mukerji has offered her perspective following actor Deepika Padukone's departure from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Spirit'. The decision, reportedly due to Padukone's demand for an eight-hour workday, has reignited discussions on work-life balance in the film industry.

Mukerji, celebrated for films like 'Ghulam' and 'Mardaani', reflected on her experience managing movie projects while raising her daughter, Adira. During the shooting of 'Hichki', Mukerji worked around her child's needs, emphasizing that flexible hours have long been a part of the profession when mutually agreed upon.

She highlighted the unique challenges female actors face compared to their male counterparts, particularly in balancing parental responsibilities. Mukerji also celebrated the profound experience of motherhood, which she describes as a divine journey that bridges a woman's connection to life creation. Her recent Best Actress win at the National Film Awards for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' underscores her ability to navigate these shared challenges.

TRENDING

1
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

 India
2
Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic Steps

Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic...

 India
3
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

 Global
4
Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

 Tuvalu

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025