Yash Raj Films Unveils YRF Script Cell to Foster Global Screenwriting Talent

On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films announced the launch of the YRF Script Cell, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing screenwriting talent from around the globe.

The script cell provides writers with the opportunity to submit story ideas directly to the studio, renowned for producing hit films like ''Chandni'', ''Mohabbatein'', and ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge''. Selected submissions may be developed into full screenplays for future Hindi movies, according to a press release.

CEO Akshaye Widhani stated that this move underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving entertainment landscape by championing innovative storytelling and fresh narratives. Over the past 50 years, Yash Raj Films has played a key role in shaping Indian cinema and introducing popular actors and directors. Writers can submit their stories through the platform's website.

