Yash Raj Films Unveils YRF Script Cell to Foster Global Screenwriting Talent

Yash Raj Films launched the YRF Script Cell to discover and support screenwriting talent worldwide. The platform allows writers to submit story ideas directly to the studio. Selected concepts could become full screenplays for future films, aligning with the company's strategy to focus on innovative content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:12 IST
On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films announced the launch of the YRF Script Cell, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at discovering and nurturing screenwriting talent from around the globe.

The script cell provides writers with the opportunity to submit story ideas directly to the studio, renowned for producing hit films like ''Chandni'', ''Mohabbatein'', and ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge''. Selected submissions may be developed into full screenplays for future Hindi movies, according to a press release.

CEO Akshaye Widhani stated that this move underscores the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the evolving entertainment landscape by championing innovative storytelling and fresh narratives. Over the past 50 years, Yash Raj Films has played a key role in shaping Indian cinema and introducing popular actors and directors. Writers can submit their stories through the platform's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

