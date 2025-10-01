Unveiling Qatar's M.F. Husain Museum: A Tribute to a Modernist Visionary
Qatar Foundation is set to open 'Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum' in Doha on November 28, dedicated to the modernist master, M.F. Husain. The museum features a diverse collection, including his final masterpiece, 'Seeroo fi al ardh,' and showcases his artistic journey and cultural influences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Qatar Foundation has announced the inaugural opening of the 'Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum' on November 28 in Doha, celebrating the life and artistic journey of modernist icon M.F. Husain.
The museum promises to immerse visitors in a rich collection of Husain's works, including paintings, films, and installations, providing a multifaceted narrative of his cultural impact.
Highlighting the enduring legacy of Husain, the museum also features his last masterpiece, 'Seeroo fi al ardh,' ensuring his visionary work continues to inspire future generations within a carefully curated artistic space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement