Unveiling Qatar's M.F. Husain Museum: A Tribute to a Modernist Visionary

Qatar Foundation has announced the inaugural opening of the 'Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum' on November 28 in Doha, celebrating the life and artistic journey of modernist icon M.F. Husain.

The museum promises to immerse visitors in a rich collection of Husain's works, including paintings, films, and installations, providing a multifaceted narrative of his cultural impact.

Highlighting the enduring legacy of Husain, the museum also features his last masterpiece, 'Seeroo fi al ardh,' ensuring his visionary work continues to inspire future generations within a carefully curated artistic space.

