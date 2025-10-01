Left Menu

Radico Khaitan Debuts Innovative Jamun SpicyMint Spirit

Radico Khaitan launches Jamun SpicyMint under its Magic Moments ‘Flavours of India’ range. Celebrating traditional Indian flavours with a contemporary twist, the variant marks a bold addition to their line-up. Targeting adventurous consumers, the blend combines jamun, mint, and spice for a unique cocktail experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:18 IST
Radico Khaitan Limited has unveiled Jamun SpicyMint, the latest addition to its Magic Moments 'Flavours of India' range, offering a modern twist on traditional Indian tastes. This launch aims to follow the success of earlier variants, Alphonso Mango and Thandaai, by combining nostalgic and innovative flavours.

Aimed at young, adventurous consumers, Jamun SpicyMint blends tangy jamun, refreshing mint, and a hint of spice, perfect for cocktails and social gatherings. Initially launched in Uttar Pradesh, the variant will soon expand to Maharashtra, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and other markets nationwide.

According to COO Amar Sinha, the Magic Moments brand continues to grow remarkably, emphasizing India's diversity through the Flavours of India portfolio. Available in various packaging sizes, including a pocket pack priced at INR 180 in UP, the launch of Jamun SpicyMint underscores Radico Khaitan's leadership in premium, innovative spirits.

