Behind the Glamour: Annissha Garg Reveals Cannes Realities
Luxury fashion creator Annissha Garg shares the unfiltered truth about her Cannes Film Festival experience, highlighting the financial and emotional challenges. Despite her investments and efforts, visa issues thwarted her plans, offering her valuable lessons in resilience and industry realities.
- Country:
- India
In an exclusive revelation on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, luxury fashion and beauty creator Annissha Garg exposed the harsh financial and emotional realities of attending the Cannes Film Festival as a social media influencer.
While the festival exudes glamour, Garg disclosed that the costs can climb to Rs. 50 lakhs, encompassing agency fees, couture outfits, and other expenses. Her anticipated journey took a heartbreaking turn when her visa was rejected, despite investing Rs. 35 lakhs into preparations, including a custom pearl dress that held personal significance.
Sharing insights, Annissha underscored the fierce realities of strategy and sacrifice in reaching the red carpet. She also commended the style brilliance of renowned Indian celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, showcasing India's global influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEC Cuts Costs on Controversial Market Surveillance System
UBS Report: Indian Banks Face Elevated Slippages Despite Falling Credit Costs
New Earthquake-Prone Building Rules Aim to Cut Costs and Revive Communities
Paris Olympic Games: Security Costs Unveiled
New WHO report maps global health literacy strategies to cut costs and reduce gaps