Behind the Glamour: Annissha Garg Reveals Cannes Realities

In an exclusive revelation on Nayandeep Rakshit's podcast, luxury fashion and beauty creator Annissha Garg exposed the harsh financial and emotional realities of attending the Cannes Film Festival as a social media influencer.

While the festival exudes glamour, Garg disclosed that the costs can climb to Rs. 50 lakhs, encompassing agency fees, couture outfits, and other expenses. Her anticipated journey took a heartbreaking turn when her visa was rejected, despite investing Rs. 35 lakhs into preparations, including a custom pearl dress that held personal significance.

Sharing insights, Annissha underscored the fierce realities of strategy and sacrifice in reaching the red carpet. She also commended the style brilliance of renowned Indian celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt, showcasing India's global influence.

