Hyundai India to Hike Car Prices Due to Rising Commodity Costs
Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a price hike of around 0.6% across its model range, effective January 2026, due to increased costs of precious metals and commodities. Despite efforts to minimize the impact on customers, the company is compelled to pass on some costs through a modest price increase.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a price increase of approximately 0.6% across its vehicle lineup, effective January 1, 2026, due to a surge in precious metals and commodity costs.
The company, which offers cars from the i10 Nios hatchback to the IONIQ 5 electric SUV, made this declaration in a regulatory filing, citing the need to offset rising input expenses.
Despite ongoing efforts to manage costs and reduce burdens on customers, Hyundai India stated that it is forced to transfer part of these additional costs to the market through this slight price adjustment.
