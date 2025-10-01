Left Menu

Indian Music Royalties Pioneering Equality for All Singers and Musicians

The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) initiates a historic move to distribute royalties to all music contributors, marking a milestone in Indian music. With leaders like Sonu Nigam and Anup Jalota supporting the cause, the initiative aims to ensure fair compensation for musicians, chorus singers, and session artistes.

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) has announced the equitable distribution of royalties to not only singers but also musicians, chorus singers, and session artistes. This initiative marks the first time in Indian music history that every contributor to a song will share its monetary value.

The announcement was made during ISAMRA's 12th Annual General Meeting, attended by prominent figures including ISAMRA Founder Sanjay Tandon and Chairman Anup Jalota, alongside renowned artists such as Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan. The first phase will benefit 62 musicians and 40 chorus singers, creating a precedent in the music industry.

With leaders like Sonu Nigam emphasizing the historical significance of the move, the initiative seeks to involve more non-featured artistes to claim their rightful dues. ISAMRA has allocated ₹4.5 crore for distribution, demonstrating a commitment to reshaping the music rights landscape in India.

