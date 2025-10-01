Left Menu

Jeremy Irons Joins Star-Studded Highlander Remake Cast

Veteran actor Jeremy Irons joins the upcoming Amazon MGM remake of the cult classic Highlander, playing a pivotal antagonist. With a stellar cast, including Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe, the film is set to begin production in 2026 after delays. Directed by Chad Stahelski, it promises epic fantasy action.

Jeremy Irons (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Jeremy Irons has been announced as a key antagonist in the forthcoming Amazon MGM remake of the beloved 1980s film Highlander, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. Known for his Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-winning performances, Irons adds significant prestige to the already impressive lineup of stars.

Leading the cast is Henry Cavill as Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish warrior. Russell Crowe takes on the role of Ramirez, the sage and seasoned mentor, while Dave Bautista plays the villainous The Kurgen. The film also features Karen Gillan as MacLeod's mortal wife, Djimon Hounsou as an African immortal warrior, and Marisa Abela as Cavill's present-day love interest. Filming begins in early 2026 under the directorship of Chad Stahelski, after delays from Cavill's pre-production injury.

Irons will embody the leader of The Watchers, a clandestine group surveilling immortals, deeming them threats to human existence. His character plays a crucial role in the plot's conflict, sticking closely to the original film's theme of immortal warriors dueling through time. Produced by industry stalwarts, including Scott Stuber and Neal H. Moritz, with Michael Finch penning the script, the film assures epic fantasy spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

