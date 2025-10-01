Netflix Unveils 'Kurukshetra': An Animated Dive into Epic Conflicts

Netflix is set to release its new animated series, 'Kurukshetra', with season one premiering on October 10. The series promises a fresh take on the epic conflicts and personal rivalries of ancient India.

Conceptualized and created by Anu Sikka, and written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, 'Kurukshetra' brings together a talented team at Hitech Animation. Renowned poet-writer-filmmaker, Gulzar, contributes lyrics that enhance the narrative's depth.

The series, produced under Tipping Point's Alok Jain, Sikka, and Ajit Andhare, explores the multifaceted characters of India's great dharmayuddh. Themes include Arjuna's dilemmas, Draupadi's quest for justice, and Duryodhan's relentless ambition, captured vividly in the newly released trailer.