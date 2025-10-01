Left Menu

Maha Nawami Celebrations Unite Nepal in Reverence and Tradition

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel honored the Hindu festival of Maha Nawami by worshipping the Nawakanya and participating in cultural rituals. The Bada Dashain festival, which draws citizens back to their hometowns, sees devotees gather at Durga temples to pay their respects during this significant religious period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:21 IST
Maha Nawami Celebrations Unite Nepal in Reverence and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel led the Maha Nawami celebrations on Wednesday, marking the penultimate day of the significant Hindu festival 'Bada Dashain' or 'Vijaya Dashami' at Shital Niwas, his official residence. Paudel engaged in traditional rituals, including the worship of the Nawakanya, symbolizing the nine incarnations of Goddess Nawadurga.

The cultural observance, which spans 10 days from Ashwin Shukla Pratipada to Kojagrat Purnima according to the lunar calendar, sees Nepalese citizens returning to their rural hometowns to celebrate. It is a period marked by family gatherings, festive meals, and the placing of tikas.

With Kathmandu appearing quieter as residents flock to their ancestral homes, the capital's temples buzz with activity. Thousands of devotees visit Durga temples to offer prayers on the eighth and ninth days, while nationwide, security forces partake in kot puja, venerating armouries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jannik Sinner Clinches China Open Title, Sets Sights on Shanghai Success

Jannik Sinner Clinches China Open Title, Sets Sights on Shanghai Success

 China
2
Federal Funding Standoff Jeopardizes NYC Transit Projects

Federal Funding Standoff Jeopardizes NYC Transit Projects

 Global
3
TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September

TVS Motor Company Sees Impressive 12% Sales Surge in September

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tensions

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Takes Firm Stand on Exam Scandal Amid Political Tension...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025