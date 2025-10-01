Maha Nawami Celebrations Unite Nepal in Reverence and Tradition

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel led the Maha Nawami celebrations on Wednesday, marking the penultimate day of the significant Hindu festival 'Bada Dashain' or 'Vijaya Dashami' at Shital Niwas, his official residence. Paudel engaged in traditional rituals, including the worship of the Nawakanya, symbolizing the nine incarnations of Goddess Nawadurga.

The cultural observance, which spans 10 days from Ashwin Shukla Pratipada to Kojagrat Purnima according to the lunar calendar, sees Nepalese citizens returning to their rural hometowns to celebrate. It is a period marked by family gatherings, festive meals, and the placing of tikas.

With Kathmandu appearing quieter as residents flock to their ancestral homes, the capital's temples buzz with activity. Thousands of devotees visit Durga temples to offer prayers on the eighth and ninth days, while nationwide, security forces partake in kot puja, venerating armouries.

(With inputs from agencies.)