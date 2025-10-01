Rani Mukerji Reflects on Changing Perceptions in Bollywood

Renowned Bollywood actress and National Award recipient Rani Mukerji has observed a shift in the acting profession's appeal to the younger generation, marking it as a feasible career today. Coming from a prominent film family, she is the daughter of late filmmaker Ram Mukherjee and playback singer Krishna Mukherjee, tied to industry figures like cousin Kajol and husband Aditya Chopra, chairman of Yash Raj Films.

Rani Mukerji, recognized for her roles in films such as 'Black', 'Mardaani', and 'Hichki', shared insights from an ANI interview noting her father's initial hesitation about her joining the industry. Back then, it was atypical for daughters of film families to pursue acting, a trend dominated by male heirs. Mukerji commented on the once-stigmatized view of revealing one's film family background in schools.

The actress recalled her mother's candid but supportive advice following Mukerji's first screen test, humorously noting her mother's critique of her performance. Despite these early challenges, Mukerji debuted with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1997 and has since witnessed a paradigm shift in how acting is perceived. She now sees a broader acceptance and pursuit of acting by today's youth, both within and outside the industry.

Moreover, Mukerji reflected on the evolving portrayal of actors, shifting from larger-than-life figures to relatable personalities. The 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' star, who recently earned a National Award for Best Actress, highlighted the film's depiction of cultural clashes between Indian parenting and Western norms, underscoring her belief in changing narratives and career aspirations in Bollywood.

