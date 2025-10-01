Art Fraud Unveiled: 21 Fake Dali Works Seized in Italy
Italian police seized 21 works attributed to Salvador Dali from an exhibition in Parma, suspecting them to be forgeries. The raid followed concerns raised by the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation. Despite the seizure, the exhibition continues. Initial investigations suggest a broader forgery network targeting renowned artists.
Italy's art heritage police conducted a raid on a Salvador Dali exhibition, seizing 21 pieces suspected as forgeries attributed to the famous surrealist painter. This action underscores efforts to combat fraud in the art world.
The raid took place at the 'Salvador Dali: Between Art and Myth' exhibition in Parma, initiated after warnings from the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation. The exhibition's venue, Palazzo Tarasconi, did not comment immediately, although ticket sales remain open.
Operating amid ongoing investigations, the Carabinieri have previously uncovered a network forging works of modern masters like Banksy, Picasso, Warhol, and Dali, highlighting a significant issue with art forgeries across Europe.