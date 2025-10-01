Art Fraud Unveiled: 21 Fake Dali Works Seized in Italy

Italy's art heritage police conducted a raid on a Salvador Dali exhibition, seizing 21 pieces suspected as forgeries attributed to the famous surrealist painter. This action underscores efforts to combat fraud in the art world.

The raid took place at the 'Salvador Dali: Between Art and Myth' exhibition in Parma, initiated after warnings from the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation. The exhibition's venue, Palazzo Tarasconi, did not comment immediately, although ticket sales remain open.

Operating amid ongoing investigations, the Carabinieri have previously uncovered a network forging works of modern masters like Banksy, Picasso, Warhol, and Dali, highlighting a significant issue with art forgeries across Europe.