A Star Born through Skepticism: Rani Mukerji's Unlikely Bollywood Debut

Every Bollywood star has an origin story, and for Rani Mukerji, her entry into the glitzy world of Indian cinema began with the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' in 1997. While the film did not achieve commercial success, it served as Rani's crucial stepping stone, paving her path to hits like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Ghulam.' Yet, few are aware of the amusing anecdote behind this debut, wherein her mother nearly convinced the producer not to cast her.

In a candid chat with ANI, Rani recounted how her mother, Krishna Mukherjee, straightforwardly told producer Salim Akhtar post her first screen test that her performance was "so bad" it could potentially derail the film. Recollecting the incident with a laugh, Rani said, "My mother saw it as 'just do it and see.' But after witnessing my screen test, she told the producer, 'I think you'll ruin your film by taking my daughter. You'll face losses. You shouldn't take her.'"

The actress noted that although producer Salim Akhtar was keen on casting her, her mother was candid about Rani's inadequate performance. Despite this, Rani was cast, marking a significant debut in Bollywood, following her earlier entry with a Bengali film. 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat' was released in 1997, where Rani portrayed Mala, a young teacher who marries into wealth. The film, despite not being a major hit, marked the beginning of Rani Mukerji's illustrious career.

