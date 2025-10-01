Odisha CM Majhi Celebrates Durga Puja in Cuttack with Devotion

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked this year's 'Navami' of Navaratri with a visit to Dussehra pandals in Cuttack city, seeking blessings from Goddess Durga. His presence energized the celebrations, reflecting unity and Odia culture.

Majhi toured prominent pandals such as those at Nuapada, Potapokhari, and Chauliaganj, receiving a warm reception from puja committee members. Enthusiastic crowds gathered, showcasing a festive atmosphere of devotion and community spirit.

Expressing his sentiments on social media, Majhi highlighted Cuttack as a symbol of brotherhood and cultural pride. The Chief Minister also visited pandals in Keonjhar, praying for the state's well-being. He is scheduled for visits in Bhubaneswar to continue the festive spirit on Vijaya Dashami.