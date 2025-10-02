Remembering Jane Goodall: A Legacy of Compassion and Conservation

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, celebrated for her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees and environmental advocacy, has died at the age of 91.

Goodall's pioneering work in the 1960s, observing tool use among chimpanzees, reshaped the understanding of the animal kingdom, illustrating the complex social and emotional lives of animals.

Her dedication extended beyond research; she became an influential advocate for conservation and humanitarian causes, delivering messages of hope despite the climate crisis's urgent challenges.