Assam CM Vows Transparency Via Facebook Live in Zubeen Garg Death Probe
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, plans to use Facebook Live for updates on the ongoing death investigation of singer Zubeen Garg to prevent media miscommunication. Allegations suggest foul play involving the singer's manager and event organizer. A judicial probe is underway as several FIRs have been filed.
In a bid for transparency, Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that any updates regarding singer Zubeen Garg's death and related investigations will be communicated via Facebook Live. This decision aims to counteract any media distortion and ensure direct communication with the public.
Sarma, addressing the press, emphasized that media outlets often edit his statements to suit their audiences, leading to public misunderstanding. This prompted his decision to use social media for unfiltered messaging. ''When I address the press, selected portions are often cut and taken. It may create unnecessary tension among the public,'' Sarma explained.
The Chief Minister's live broadcast disclosed the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate Garg's death in Singapore, amid allegations of poisoning. As the state CID delves into the high-profile case, numerous FIRs have been lodged against event organizers and associates involved in the singer's last performance at the NorthEast India Festival.
