Left Menu

Hermes Shines with Brassiere Tops and Silk Elegance at Paris Fashion Week

Nadege Vanhee's spring/summer collection for Hermes features brassiere tops, quilted silk coats, and racer-backed dresses. Models showcased pieces in muted beige tones with occasional red accents, maintaining Hermes' edge over other luxury brands amidst market challenges. Hermes' success contrasts with other luxury fashion houses facing downturns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:14 IST
Hermes Shines with Brassiere Tops and Silk Elegance at Paris Fashion Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking display of fashion finesse, Hermes designer Nadege Vanhee captivated audiences with her latest collection at the French fashion house's spring/summer runway show. The collection, highlighted by brassiere tops, quilted silk coats, and racer-backed dresses, showcased Hermes' unique blend of classic elegance and modern designs.

The show setting was a visual metaphor for the sandy hues of the collection. Beige tones dominated the runway, which was decorated with sand and fragments of broken shells. Models paraded in tall riding boots, exuding grace and style with each step, their ensembles accentuated by leather straps and lacework.

While muted tones set the collection's foundation, bursts of bright red on leather trousers, handbags, and scarf motifs injected vitality into the show. As the luxury sector faces economic challenges, Hermes stands out, outperforming other renowned brands like LVMH and Chanel. Designer Nadege Vanhee has been at the forefront of Hermes' success in women's fashion for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
3
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India
4
Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

Diplomatic Bridges: China's Strategic Visits to Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025