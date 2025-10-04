Hermes Shines with Brassiere Tops and Silk Elegance at Paris Fashion Week

In a striking display of fashion finesse, Hermes designer Nadege Vanhee captivated audiences with her latest collection at the French fashion house's spring/summer runway show. The collection, highlighted by brassiere tops, quilted silk coats, and racer-backed dresses, showcased Hermes' unique blend of classic elegance and modern designs.

The show setting was a visual metaphor for the sandy hues of the collection. Beige tones dominated the runway, which was decorated with sand and fragments of broken shells. Models paraded in tall riding boots, exuding grace and style with each step, their ensembles accentuated by leather straps and lacework.

While muted tones set the collection's foundation, bursts of bright red on leather trousers, handbags, and scarf motifs injected vitality into the show. As the luxury sector faces economic challenges, Hermes stands out, outperforming other renowned brands like LVMH and Chanel. Designer Nadege Vanhee has been at the forefront of Hermes' success in women's fashion for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)