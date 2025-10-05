Rain Delays 'Shatabdi March': Celebrating Gandhi's Legacy in Darjeeling

The much-anticipated 'Shatabdi March,' organized by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), has been postponed indefinitely due to severe weather in Darjeeling. This commemorative event, meant to honor Mahatma Gandhi's 1925 visit to the region, faced an untimely halt as heavy rains drenched the area.

Set to begin this Sunday at the Darjeeling railway station, the march intended to trace Gandhi's historical route, ending at Siliguri Town on November 9. However, DHR officials announced in a statement that adverse weather conditions forced a delay in proceedings.

Organizers assure that they will consult with local authorities and partners to monitor the situation, ensuring an announcement of new dates once the weather permits. This event aimed to connect railway stations and communities that Gandhi encountered during his stay with Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, where the two engaged in pivotal discussions about India's freedom struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)