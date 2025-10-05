Left Menu

Rain Delays 'Shatabdi March': Celebrating Gandhi's Legacy in Darjeeling

The 'Shatabdi March,' organized by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 1925 visit to Darjeeling, has been postponed due to heavy rain. Scheduled to follow Gandhi's historical journey, the march will connect significant stations and communities, with a new date pending improved weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 05-10-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 14:36 IST
Rain Delays 'Shatabdi March': Celebrating Gandhi's Legacy in Darjeeling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 'Shatabdi March,' organized by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), has been postponed indefinitely due to severe weather in Darjeeling. This commemorative event, meant to honor Mahatma Gandhi's 1925 visit to the region, faced an untimely halt as heavy rains drenched the area.

Set to begin this Sunday at the Darjeeling railway station, the march intended to trace Gandhi's historical route, ending at Siliguri Town on November 9. However, DHR officials announced in a statement that adverse weather conditions forced a delay in proceedings.

Organizers assure that they will consult with local authorities and partners to monitor the situation, ensuring an announcement of new dates once the weather permits. This event aimed to connect railway stations and communities that Gandhi encountered during his stay with Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, where the two engaged in pivotal discussions about India's freedom struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025