Left Menu

Shalini Pandey: Navigating Her Cinematic Odyssey

Shalini Pandey reflects on her acting career, marked by collaborations with prominent industry figures like Shabana Azmi, Dhanush, and Ranveer Singh. From her debut in 'Arjun Reddy' to her latest projects, Pandey discusses the varied experiences and opportunities that have shaped her journey, including the linguistic challenges of acting in multiple languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:03 IST
Shalini Pandey: Navigating Her Cinematic Odyssey
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actress Shalini Pandey has become a significant presence in the film industry, standing alongside cinema icons Shabana Azmi, Dhanush, and Ranveer Singh. Expressing gratitude for the roles and opportunities she has been offered, Pandey shared insights about her evolving journey as an actress in an exclusive PTI interview.

Entering the film world with the 2017 hit 'Arjun Reddy', Pandey has continued to take on diverse roles. Notably, she appeared in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and shares the screen with Azmi in 'Dabba Cartel'. Her latest venture, 'Idly Kadai', features her collaboration with Dhanush, casting her as the ambitious Meera in this Tamil film.

Despite language challenges, Pandey balances her craft across multiple projects, including the forthcoming 'Rahu Ketu' and a slice-of-life series on Amazon Prime Video. She maintains that meaningful scripts and esteemed co-stars guide her choices, often relying on intuition to navigate her professional path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025