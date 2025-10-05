Left Menu

Monumental Tribute: Inauguration of Baba Jiwan Singh Memorial

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a memorial to honor Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh. The site, costing Rs 20 crore, features five galleries showcasing the life and sacrifice of the Sikh warrior. Modern technology brings history alive at the memorial, which was designed by Guru Nanak Dev University.

05-10-2025
Monumental Tribute: Inauguration of Baba Jiwan Singh Memorial
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has inaugurated a state-of-the-art memorial dedicated to Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh. The memorial, built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, stands as a tribute to the legendary warrior who fought against Mughal soldiers.

The memorial is located on the revered grounds of Sri Anandpur Sahib, significant as the birthplace of the Khalsa. It features five galleries dedicated to humanity, each bringing to life different facets of Baba Jiwan Singh's legacy, his sacrifices, and his spiritual connection with the Sikh Gurus.

Designed by the architecture wing of Guru Nanak Dev University, the museum utilizes modern technology, such as audio-visual presentations and multimedia, to engage visitors. It captures key events, from the persecution of Kashmiri Pandits to the valiant acts of Baba Jiwan Singh, thereby inspiring future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

