Debate Reignites Over Separate Religion Status for Lingayats
The Lingayat community gathered to renew calls for recognition as a separate religion. The Basava Culture Campaign-2025 passed resolutions advocating for this status, citing equality and brotherhood values. Political implications loom large, echoing past electoral impacts on the Congress party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The push for a separate religion status for Lingayats resurfaced, highlighted by a community gathering led by prominent seers.
The 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025' spearheaded efforts to raise awareness, adopting resolutions urging recognition and emphasizing unity and equality.
Political tensions persist, with historical losses for Congress over this divisive issue threatening to shape future electoral outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement