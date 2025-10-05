Left Menu

Debate Reignites Over Separate Religion Status for Lingayats

The Lingayat community gathered to renew calls for recognition as a separate religion. The Basava Culture Campaign-2025 passed resolutions advocating for this status, citing equality and brotherhood values. Political implications loom large, echoing past electoral impacts on the Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:18 IST
Debate Reignites Over Separate Religion Status for Lingayats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The push for a separate religion status for Lingayats resurfaced, highlighted by a community gathering led by prominent seers.

The 'Basava Culture Campaign-2025' spearheaded efforts to raise awareness, adopting resolutions urging recognition and emphasizing unity and equality.

Political tensions persist, with historical losses for Congress over this divisive issue threatening to shape future electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global
2
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
3
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
4
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025