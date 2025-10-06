Punjab Proposes National 'Human Rights Day' to Honor Guru Tegh Bahadur

In a significant move, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proposed that the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur be observed as 'human rights day' nationwide. Speaking with the Sant Samaj, Mann emphasized the importance of promoting secularism and remembering Guru Tegh Bahadur's ultimate sacrifice for human rights.

The Punjab government plans to explore the feasibility of constructing a dedicated path, 'Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg,' marking the historical route taken by the Guru. Additionally, a similar path will honor Baba Jiwan Singh for his heroic efforts in bringing Guru Tegh Bahadur's head to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

To further honor the Sikh Guru's legacy, the state government will hold a series of commemorative events, including Kirtan Darbars, seminars, and exhibitions, across Punjab and beyond. A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be held, culminating in grand celebrations at Sri Anandpur Sahib, ensuring his teachings are remembered.

