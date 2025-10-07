President Murmu's Spiritual Sojourn to Sabarimala

President Droupadi Murmu is preparing for a monumental visit to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on October 22, coinciding with the last day of the Thulamasa Pooja darshan. This announcement was made by Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, underscoring the significance of the visit.

The state government has been apprised of President Murmu's intentions to partake in prayers at the hallowed hill shrine in the evening. Following her spiritual engagement, the President will proceed to Thiruvananthapuram, further broadening the scope of her Kerala visit.

While stationed in the state, President Murmu will also join in celebrating the platinum jubilee of St Thomas College in Pala. The visit itinerary is being meticulously crafted, and preparations to welcome the Head of State are in full swing as the temple gates remain open to devotees only until October 22.

