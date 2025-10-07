Left Menu

Snowfall Transforms Kashmir into a Winter Wonderland

Kashmir's picturesque tourist destinations, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, were enveloped in fresh snowfall, causing a significant dip in temperatures. Roads, such as those on the Mughal Road and Zojila Pass, were closed due to snow accumulation. Meanwhile, the plains received rainfall, with temperatures dropping notably in the valley.

Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:10 IST
Snowfall has begun to transform several renowned tourist spots in Kashmir into winter wonderlands, officials reported on Tuesday. The high-altitude areas, along with renowned destinations, experienced fresh snowfall that has contributed to a considerable decline in daytime temperatures valley-wide.

Popular spots such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Kokernag were adorned with snow. Significant snowfall was also reported along the Mughal Road in Shopian district and Zojila Pass, leading to the closure of these critical routes, according to officials.

Besides the higher altitudes, the plains of Kashmir, including the city of Srinagar, experienced light to moderate rainfall. The dip in temperatures was notable as the capital recorded a high of just 12.5 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast to the usual 25.5 degrees. The Meteorological Department forecasts a continuation of this weather pattern, with expectations of improvement post-Tuesday afternoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

