Snowfall Transforms Kashmir into a Winter Wonderland
Kashmir's picturesque tourist destinations, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, were enveloped in fresh snowfall, causing a significant dip in temperatures. Roads, such as those on the Mughal Road and Zojila Pass, were closed due to snow accumulation. Meanwhile, the plains received rainfall, with temperatures dropping notably in the valley.
- Country:
- India
Snowfall has begun to transform several renowned tourist spots in Kashmir into winter wonderlands, officials reported on Tuesday. The high-altitude areas, along with renowned destinations, experienced fresh snowfall that has contributed to a considerable decline in daytime temperatures valley-wide.
Popular spots such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and Kokernag were adorned with snow. Significant snowfall was also reported along the Mughal Road in Shopian district and Zojila Pass, leading to the closure of these critical routes, according to officials.
Besides the higher altitudes, the plains of Kashmir, including the city of Srinagar, experienced light to moderate rainfall. The dip in temperatures was notable as the capital recorded a high of just 12.5 degrees Celsius, a stark contrast to the usual 25.5 degrees. The Meteorological Department forecasts a continuation of this weather pattern, with expectations of improvement post-Tuesday afternoon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Unravels Terror Support Network
Bullets were answered with cannon balls after Pahalgam terror attack: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde at Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally.
PM Narendra Modi and armed forces responded firmly to Pahalgam terror attack: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at Dussehra rally.
After Pahalgam attack, stances of various nations revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Mohan Bhagwat Addresses Global Stance Post-Pahalgam Attack at RSS Vijayadashmi Rally