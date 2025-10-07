Tragic Pilgrimage: Three Lives Lost in Highway Accident
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three pilgrims and injured four on National Highway 50. The victims were part of a group undertaking a religious walk to Huligemma Devi temple. A private bus allegedly caused the crash, and the driver has been detained, police report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident on National Highway 50 resulted in the deaths of three pilgrims and left four others injured, police announced on Tuesday.
The victims, identified as Annapoorna, her son Sharanappa, and relative Prakash, were part of a group on a 'padayatra' to the Huligemma Devi temple.
The collision occurred when a private bus allegedly attempted a risky overtaking maneuver, striking the pilgrims. Authorities have taken the bus driver into custody following the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement