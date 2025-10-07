Left Menu

Tragic Pilgrimage: Three Lives Lost in Highway Accident

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three pilgrims and injured four on National Highway 50. The victims were part of a group undertaking a religious walk to Huligemma Devi temple. A private bus allegedly caused the crash, and the driver has been detained, police report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:33 IST
Tragic Pilgrimage: Three Lives Lost in Highway Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on National Highway 50 resulted in the deaths of three pilgrims and left four others injured, police announced on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Annapoorna, her son Sharanappa, and relative Prakash, were part of a group on a 'padayatra' to the Huligemma Devi temple.

The collision occurred when a private bus allegedly attempted a risky overtaking maneuver, striking the pilgrims. Authorities have taken the bus driver into custody following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

Taxpayer Data at Risk: India's Income Tax Portal Flaw Exposed

 Global
2
Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

Poland's Dilemma: To Extradite or Not on the Nord Stream Sabotage

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

Political Tensions Rise in North Bengal Amid Flood and Landslide Crisis

 India
4
Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

Delhi's Artificial Rain Experiment Faces Delay Amid Weather Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025