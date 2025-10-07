Books, Beliefs, and Backlash: The Civic Hospital Controversy

A group of nurses at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital allegedly showed their displeasure by hurling books authored by Prabodhankar Thackeray at a retiring official, arguing that the content offended their religious beliefs.

A video showcasing the incident went viral, propelling discussions about rising intolerance. The retired officer, who presented the books as a goodwill gift, filed a complaint, leading to a non-cognisable offence registration.

The books critique blind faith and religious exploitation, which some nurses interpreted as offensive. An inquiry is ongoing at the hospital to investigate the matter, indicating the complex interplay between literature and personal beliefs.

