Ridley Scott Critiques Film Industry's Mediocrity

Renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott, celebrated for his iconic films such as 'Alien,' 'Gladiator,' and 'Blade Runner,' has criticized the current state of filmmaking, dismissing many new releases as mediocre despite their overwhelming quantity.

Speaking at BFI Southbank, the 87-year-old director highlighted the challenging search for new talent amid what he described as a flood of unremarkable films. Scott remarked that out of millions of movies produced globally, a mere 5 percent stand out as truly exceptional, while many rely heavily on costly digital effects instead of strong scripts.

Scott admitted to revisiting his own works and expressed admiration for some current films that occasionally break the mold. He reminisced about older film eras, suggesting that contemporary movies often lack the uniqueness once prevalent in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)