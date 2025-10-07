Get Swinging with DDA's Festive Golf Offer

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is launching a special festive season offer at the Dwarka Golf Course, as directed by Lt Governor VK Saxena. The highlight of this offer is a 40% discount on tenure membership fees across all categories, including green fees.

This attractive discount will be available only for a short period and applies to the initial 1,000 memberships on a first-come, first-served basis at the Sector 24 facility, touted as the longest golf course in the country. Membership costs for government employees have been updated to Rs 1,20,000 for three years and Rs 1,80,000 for five years. Meanwhile, for non-government members, the charges are reduced to Rs 3,60,000 for three years and Rs 5,40,000 for five years.

For current members, the offer ensures their memberships are extended proportionately to accommodate this discounted rate. The golf course, sprawling over 158 acres with a full-service clubhouse and extensive golfing facilities, is further expanding by establishing a golf academy aimed at nurturing young talents. The project to run this Center of Excellence has been awarded to an agency recently.

