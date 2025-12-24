Kolkata Braces for Festive Season with Robust Security Measures

Kolkata Police is gearing up to ensure a safe festive season by implementing extensive security measures citywide, particularly in the bustling area of Park Street, anticipated to draw considerable crowds.

About 2,000 officers, including senior officials, will be on duty, with traffic and crowd management being a priority. Key entry points, shopping districts, and transportation hubs will see heightened vigilance.

Additional watchtowers and Quick Response Teams are ready, and women officers will be deployed for enhanced security. For emergencies, citizens are instructed to reach out to the police headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)