Kolkata Braces for Festive Season with Robust Security Measures
Kolkata Police has ramped up security measures across the city in preparation for Christmas and New Year festivities. Approximately 2,000 officers will be deployed, with special focus on Park Street. Traffic regulations and surveillance will be tightened to ensure safe celebrations in high-footfall areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Police is gearing up to ensure a safe festive season by implementing extensive security measures citywide, particularly in the bustling area of Park Street, anticipated to draw considerable crowds.
About 2,000 officers, including senior officials, will be on duty, with traffic and crowd management being a priority. Key entry points, shopping districts, and transportation hubs will see heightened vigilance.
Additional watchtowers and Quick Response Teams are ready, and women officers will be deployed for enhanced security. For emergencies, citizens are instructed to reach out to the police headquarters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Police Gears Up for New Year's Eve with Heightened Security Measures
Hyderabad's Crackdown on New Year Celebrations: Safety Over Indulgence
Cruise to Barren Island Volcano: A Unique New Year's Eve Experience
Ather Energy Announces New Year Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
Thailand Tops Indians' New Year Travel List, Vietnam's Appeal Soars