Left Menu

Kolkata Braces for Festive Season with Robust Security Measures

Kolkata Police has ramped up security measures across the city in preparation for Christmas and New Year festivities. Approximately 2,000 officers will be deployed, with special focus on Park Street. Traffic regulations and surveillance will be tightened to ensure safe celebrations in high-footfall areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:44 IST
Kolkata Braces for Festive Season with Robust Security Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police is gearing up to ensure a safe festive season by implementing extensive security measures citywide, particularly in the bustling area of Park Street, anticipated to draw considerable crowds.

About 2,000 officers, including senior officials, will be on duty, with traffic and crowd management being a priority. Key entry points, shopping districts, and transportation hubs will see heightened vigilance.

Additional watchtowers and Quick Response Teams are ready, and women officers will be deployed for enhanced security. For emergencies, citizens are instructed to reach out to the police headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025