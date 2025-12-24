Left Menu

Kolkata Gears Up for Festive Season with Enhanced Security

The Kolkata Police have implemented comprehensive security measures across the city in preparation for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Key areas such as Park Street will see increased police presence and traffic regulations. Surveillance will be enhanced at public places, and Quick Response Teams will be on standby for emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:59 IST
Kolkata Gears Up for Festive Season with Enhanced Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have unveiled an extensive security plan to ensure public safety during the Christmas and New Year festivities. A focus has been placed on Park Street, expected to attract large crowds, with 2,000 officers, including senior officials, deployed across the city, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Security operations will intensify with additional personnel allocated to crowded zones to maintain order and prevent any disturbances. Traffic regulations will be enforced depending on crowd volumes, and special checkpoints have been established at key city entrances.

In addition to local police efforts, Metro Railway will enhance security at major stations, including Park Street, with additional RPF personnel ensuring commuter safety. Measures include CCTV surveillance, anti-sabotage checks, and dedicated women officers for the safety of female passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025