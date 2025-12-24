Kolkata Gears Up for Festive Season with Enhanced Security

Kolkata Police have unveiled an extensive security plan to ensure public safety during the Christmas and New Year festivities. A focus has been placed on Park Street, expected to attract large crowds, with 2,000 officers, including senior officials, deployed across the city, a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

Security operations will intensify with additional personnel allocated to crowded zones to maintain order and prevent any disturbances. Traffic regulations will be enforced depending on crowd volumes, and special checkpoints have been established at key city entrances.

In addition to local police efforts, Metro Railway will enhance security at major stations, including Park Street, with additional RPF personnel ensuring commuter safety. Measures include CCTV surveillance, anti-sabotage checks, and dedicated women officers for the safety of female passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)