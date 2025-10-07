Left Menu

Army's Heroic Rescue: Tribals Saved in Doda Snowstorm

Twenty-five members of the Bakarwal community were saved by the Indian Army during a snowstorm in Jammu and Kashmir. Trapped while migrating, the tribals, along with their livestock, were rescued by the Rashtriya Rifles troops, who provided aid and essential supplies. The tribals expressed profound gratitude.

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Indian Army saved twenty-five members of the Bakarwal community who found themselves ensnared in a snowstorm in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

As several tribal families embarked on their seasonal migration to lower altitudes, unseasonal snowfall caught some off guard near Padder, Marwah, Dachan, and Warwan areas. Fortunately, the prompt response by Rashtriya Rifles personnel stationed at Bhaderwah averted a potential tragedy.

Help arrived just in time as nearly two dozen tribals, including eleven men, ten women, and four children, alongside 420 livestock, were sheltered at an Army camp. The relieved tribals conveyed heartfelt thanks to their rescuers for ensuring their survival amidst harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

