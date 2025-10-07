Left Menu

Empowering Global Women Leaders: Launch of GWLP 2025

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's women's wing unveiled the third edition of its Global Women Leadership Programme 2025. This initiative, over four months, aims to nurture aspiring women leaders. Participants will undergo mentorship, explore global market strategies, and culminate with a pitch fest before industry leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry's women's wing, known as BRICS CCI WE, launched the third edition of its Global Women Leadership Programme (GWLP) slated for 2025. Nearly 40 women from BRICS plus nations are part of this transformative initiative unveiled on Tuesday.

Designed to nurture the next generation of female leaders, the GWLP offers a blend of mentorship and learning through a hybrid module. Developed with partners ThinkStartup and sheatwork, the programme aims to unlock leadership and entrepreneurial potential across diverse sectors, focusing on global market strategies and business planning.

Ruby Sinha, President of BRICS CCI WE, highlighted that participants will have the opportunity to foster global connections and gain insights from seasoned professionals. The programme concludes with an Ideas Pitch Fest, where participants present their ventures to industry leaders and investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

