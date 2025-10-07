Left Menu

Interactive Storytelling App Readmio Debuts in India

Readmio, a storytelling app using speech recognition technology, has launched in India. It focuses on Indian folktales and classics, investing €250,000 in content production and marketing. The app plans multilingual expansion and localizes pricing, accommodating payment methods like UPI Autopay and digital wallets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Storytelling app Readmio announced its launch in India on Tuesday, marking its entry into the tenth global market since 2020. The app leverages speech recognition technology to add interactive sounds and music to stories read aloud.

Readmio's entry into India aims to focus on a blend of Indian folktales and international classics, as per the company's statement. An investment of €250,000 is dedicated over 18 months, primarily for content production, with a smaller portion for marketing efforts. The company plans to increase marketing as the local content library expands.

CEO Jozef Simko revealed plans to start with Hindi language content and extend to other regional languages subsequently. Pricing will be adjusted for the Indian market, incorporating local subscription payment options like UPI Autopay and digital wallets to enhance accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

