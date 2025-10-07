Left Menu

Honoring Legacies: Pantheon Ceremony for Robert Badinter

Ashwani Kumar, former Indian Union Minister, is set to attend the Pantheonisation ceremony of Robert Badinter in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron extended the invitation to honor Badinter, a renowned jurist and abolitionist of capital punishment. This event celebrates Badinter's significant contributions to the French justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:57 IST
Honoring Legacies: Pantheon Ceremony for Robert Badinter
Ashwani Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwani Kumar, the former Union Minister for Law and Justice of India, has received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. He will attend the prestigious Pantheonisation ceremony for Robert Badinter, scheduled to take place in Paris on October 9.

Badinter, a celebrated jurist and humanist, alongside serving as the French Minister for Justice under President Mitterrand, was later the President of France's Constitutional Council. He earned an unparalleled reputation as a crusader against capital punishment in France.

The Pantheonisation ceremony, overseen by the President of France, bestows a rare honor upon distinguished French citizens, securing their final resting place within the historic Pantheon in Paris. Kumar, previously serving as President of the Indo-French Parliamentary Friendship Group, will participate in this commemorative event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025