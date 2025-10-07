Honoring Legacies: Pantheon Ceremony for Robert Badinter

Ashwani Kumar, the former Union Minister for Law and Justice of India, has received an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. He will attend the prestigious Pantheonisation ceremony for Robert Badinter, scheduled to take place in Paris on October 9.

Badinter, a celebrated jurist and humanist, alongside serving as the French Minister for Justice under President Mitterrand, was later the President of France's Constitutional Council. He earned an unparalleled reputation as a crusader against capital punishment in France.

The Pantheonisation ceremony, overseen by the President of France, bestows a rare honor upon distinguished French citizens, securing their final resting place within the historic Pantheon in Paris. Kumar, previously serving as President of the Indo-French Parliamentary Friendship Group, will participate in this commemorative event.

(With inputs from agencies.)