Left Menu

UP International Trade Show Spotlight on Swadeshi Products

The UP International Trade Show Swadeshi Mela-2025, held from October 9 to 18 in Noida, aims to promote local entrepreneurship, handicrafts, and agricultural products. The event will showcase indigenous products and encourage citizens to support self-reliance. It aligns with the festive season, offering reduced GST rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:14 IST
UP International Trade Show Spotlight on Swadeshi Products
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UP International Trade Show Swadeshi Mela-2025, scheduled from October 9 to 18 in Noida, is set to highlight local entrepreneurship, handicrafts, and agricultural products, according to officials.

Anil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Industries, outlined that the fair will primarily showcase and promote indigenous products, taking place at Noida Haat, Sector 33A, daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

Kumar emphasized the fair's objective of strengthening India's self-reliance by promoting the manufacture, sale, and exhibition of indigenous products, urging citizens to support this initiative during Diwali through home decoration and enjoying reduced GST rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025