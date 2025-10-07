UP International Trade Show Spotlight on Swadeshi Products

The UP International Trade Show Swadeshi Mela-2025, scheduled from October 9 to 18 in Noida, is set to highlight local entrepreneurship, handicrafts, and agricultural products, according to officials.

Anil Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Industries, outlined that the fair will primarily showcase and promote indigenous products, taking place at Noida Haat, Sector 33A, daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

Kumar emphasized the fair's objective of strengthening India's self-reliance by promoting the manufacture, sale, and exhibition of indigenous products, urging citizens to support this initiative during Diwali through home decoration and enjoying reduced GST rates.

