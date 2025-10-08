Left Menu

California Shines Light on Diwali: A Historic State Holiday

California has officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday, making it the third U.S. state to do so. This marks a significant cultural milestone for the Indian American community, reflecting their impact and contributions in the state. The move emphasizes cultural inclusion and celebrates diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-10-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 06:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark cultural development, California has become the third U.S. state to officially recognize Diwali as a state holiday, adding a new dimension to American cultural inclusion. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the decision, following the successful passage of a legislative bill introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra.

This move highlights California's role as home to the largest population of Indian Americans and underlines the importance of diversity and cultural heritage in the state. Community leaders and diaspora organizations have applauded the decision as a milestone for cultural visibility.

Indiaspora Founder MR Rangaswami praised the legislation, citing it as a 'powerful recognition' of the Indian American community's contributions to California's vibrant landscape. The holiday designation allows families to celebrate traditions without work obligations, solidifying the community's woven role in California's social and economic fabric.

