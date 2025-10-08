California Shines Light on Diwali: A Historic State Holiday

In a landmark cultural development, California has become the third U.S. state to officially recognize Diwali as a state holiday, adding a new dimension to American cultural inclusion. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the decision, following the successful passage of a legislative bill introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra.

This move highlights California's role as home to the largest population of Indian Americans and underlines the importance of diversity and cultural heritage in the state. Community leaders and diaspora organizations have applauded the decision as a milestone for cultural visibility.

Indiaspora Founder MR Rangaswami praised the legislation, citing it as a 'powerful recognition' of the Indian American community's contributions to California's vibrant landscape. The holiday designation allows families to celebrate traditions without work obligations, solidifying the community's woven role in California's social and economic fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)