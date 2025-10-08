Left Menu

Glamour and Grandeur: The Triumph of India's Best Wedding Makers Conclave

The India’s Best Wedding Makers Conclave showcased luxury and creativity in the Indian wedding industry. Bollywood stars unveiled the 5th edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book, celebrating talent and innovation. The event recognized the expertise of planners, designers, and more, elevating Indian weddings on the global luxury stage.

  • India

In a night celebrating luxury and legacy, Bollywood personalities Varun Dhawan and Neha Dhupia unveiled the latest edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book at the India's Best Wedding Makers (IBWM) 2025 conclave, held on October 5 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Organized by Copper Events, this glamorous evening brought together the cream of India's wedding industry.

The event celebrated excellence across various facets of wedding craftsmanship, from visionary planners to skilled jewelers and photographers. The unveiling of the IBWM Powerlist 2025 was a significant moment, honoring those who shape trends and elevate India as a premier destination for luxury weddings globally.

Publisher Atul Pandey expressed pride in the event's success, emphasizing how the new edition of the wedding book serves as a key reference for the industry. Actors and attendees hailed Indian weddings as extravagant works of art, with the conclave recognized as a vital platform bringing creativity, commerce, and culture together.

