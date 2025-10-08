Left Menu

Harmony of Heritage: Unveiling Musical Legends in Ayodhya

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Ayodhya to participate in a cultural event at Brihaspati Kund. Along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she unveiled statues of three iconic South Indian musicians, symbolizing India's rich musical and artistic legacy. The event celebrated unity in diverse cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:09 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Ayodhya for a two-day visit, receiving a warm welcome at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

In a ceremony filled with traditional melodies, she proceeded to Hotel Radisson ahead of her official engagements, highlighting a special cultural event planned at Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar.

Joined by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Sitharaman unveiled statues of South Indian musical legends Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa, and Arunachala Kavi, celebrating India's rich musical heritage and the unity of north and south Indian traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

