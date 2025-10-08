Merck Foundation Luminary: Pioneering Change Across Africa and Asia

The 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary is set to be a landmark event, officially inaugurated by Gambia's President H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow. The conference, attended by African First Ladies, emphasizes the Merck Foundation's commitment to improving healthcare and addressing pressing social issues across the continent.

The event, co-chaired by The First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, highlights significant strides in healthcare, offering over 2,400 scholarships to young doctors. It is expected to gather more than 6,000 participants from 70 countries, focusing on interdisciplinary discussions on critical health topics.

The luminary, acting as a platform for knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue, also aims to break societal stigmas surrounding infertility and support girls' education. Through media training sessions and community awareness initiatives, the conference seeks to influence cultural change and enhance health outcomes in underserved regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)