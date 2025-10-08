Left Menu

Merck Foundation Luminary: Pioneering Change Across Africa and Asia

The 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, inaugurated by President Adama Barrow, welcomes African First Ladies. The event, gathering more than 6,000 participants, addresses critical social and health issues while providing scholarships to Gambian doctors, significantly enhancing healthcare capacity in underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:35 IST
Merck Foundation Luminary: Pioneering Change Across Africa and Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th Edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary is set to be a landmark event, officially inaugurated by Gambia's President H.E. Mr. Adama Barrow. The conference, attended by African First Ladies, emphasizes the Merck Foundation's commitment to improving healthcare and addressing pressing social issues across the continent.

The event, co-chaired by The First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, highlights significant strides in healthcare, offering over 2,400 scholarships to young doctors. It is expected to gather more than 6,000 participants from 70 countries, focusing on interdisciplinary discussions on critical health topics.

The luminary, acting as a platform for knowledge exchange and cultural dialogue, also aims to break societal stigmas surrounding infertility and support girls' education. Through media training sessions and community awareness initiatives, the conference seeks to influence cultural change and enhance health outcomes in underserved regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

 India
2
Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

Court Grants Special Provisions for Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyananda

 India
3
Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

Kerala Court Challenges Federal Stance on Wayanad Loan Waivers

 India
4
New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

New Vande Bharat Train Links Ernakulam to Bengaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025