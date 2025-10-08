Kantara: Chapter 1 - A Global Success in Regional Storytelling

'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, is experiencing overwhelming success, grossing Rs 427.5 crore globally within six days of release. The film reiterates Shetty's belief in the universal acceptance of regional narratives, celebrating folklore and divine traditions from coastal Karnataka.

The film, released in multiple languages, explores the dynamics between nature and humans, depicting the conflict between tribal residents of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. The cast and crew, including cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap and actors Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah, recounted their challenging yet fulfilling journey of bringing the ambitious project to life.

Producer Chaulve Gowda expressed the team's vision to redefine Indian cinema as globally relatable, emphasizing their effort to reach a pan-Indian audience. The dedication of the entire team contributed to the film's resonance, reflecting deep cultural roots and engaging storytelling that captivated audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)