Kantara: Chapter 1 - A Global Success in Regional Storytelling

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has become a global phenomenon, grossing Rs 427.5 crore in just six days. Celebrating India's rich folklore and traditions, the film demonstrates the universal appeal of regional storytelling. The success affirms Indian cinema's potential to reach audiences worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Kantara: Chapter 1', directed by Rishab Shetty, is experiencing overwhelming success, grossing Rs 427.5 crore globally within six days of release. The film reiterates Shetty's belief in the universal acceptance of regional narratives, celebrating folklore and divine traditions from coastal Karnataka.

The film, released in multiple languages, explores the dynamics between nature and humans, depicting the conflict between tribal residents of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. The cast and crew, including cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap and actors Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah, recounted their challenging yet fulfilling journey of bringing the ambitious project to life.

Producer Chaulve Gowda expressed the team's vision to redefine Indian cinema as globally relatable, emphasizing their effort to reach a pan-Indian audience. The dedication of the entire team contributed to the film's resonance, reflecting deep cultural roots and engaging storytelling that captivated audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

