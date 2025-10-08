Left Menu

Bahar-e-Urdu: A Celebration of Heritage and Artistry

The second day of the Bahar-e-Urdu festival was a vibrant celebration at the Dome SVP Stadium, marking fifty years of Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy. Highlights included an Open Mic Mushaira, scholarly sessions, a Tamseeli Mushaira, Dastangoi, Sufi performances, and awards recognizing contributions to Urdu literature, education, and journalism.

Bahar-e-Urdu's second day at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli shone brightly, celebrating fifty years of the Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy. The day's agenda opened with an invigorating Open Mic Mushaira, where budding poets showcased enthusiastic and heartfelt verses.

The day's intellectual offerings included two scholarly sessions. 'Maharashtra Mein Urdu Adab,' moderated by Dr. Tabassum Khan, featured insightful papers from esteemed scholars including Dr. Shaikh Ahrar Ahmad and others. A subsequent session explored 'Modern Technology and Urdu,' underlining the language's digital evolution.

Evening attractions featured a Tamseeli Mushaira with iconic poet portrayals, a captivating Dastangoi performance by Fouzia Dastango, and a soulful Sufi presentation by Jhelum Singh. Awards celebrated emerging talents and lifelong contributors, culminating with a Qawwali by the Sabri Brothers, asserting that Urdu thrives in literature, education, and community spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

