Bahar-e-Urdu: A Celebration of Heritage and Artistry

Bahar-e-Urdu's second day at the Dome SVP Stadium in Worli shone brightly, celebrating fifty years of the Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy. The day's agenda opened with an invigorating Open Mic Mushaira, where budding poets showcased enthusiastic and heartfelt verses.

The day's intellectual offerings included two scholarly sessions. 'Maharashtra Mein Urdu Adab,' moderated by Dr. Tabassum Khan, featured insightful papers from esteemed scholars including Dr. Shaikh Ahrar Ahmad and others. A subsequent session explored 'Modern Technology and Urdu,' underlining the language's digital evolution.

Evening attractions featured a Tamseeli Mushaira with iconic poet portrayals, a captivating Dastangoi performance by Fouzia Dastango, and a soulful Sufi presentation by Jhelum Singh. Awards celebrated emerging talents and lifelong contributors, culminating with a Qawwali by the Sabri Brothers, asserting that Urdu thrives in literature, education, and community spirit.

