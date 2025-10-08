Left Menu

Campus Clash Over Palestine Solidarity March at EFLU

A scuffle erupted between student groups at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) over a 'Palestine Solidarity' march. Despite the university denying permission, the march took place, leading to tensions with opposing groups. Police intervened, and a case was filed against the groups involved.

  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle erupted at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) when two student groups clashed over a 'Palestine Solidarity' march. Organized by the EFLU Students' Union, the march occurred despite the university's refusal of permission, resulting in rising tensions and police involvement.

The rally, attended by around 100 students, saw participants displaying Palestinian flags and posters in support of Palestine. However, conflict ensued when members of the ABVP attempted to remove these posters, sparking a heated exchange and subsequent physical altercation between the groups.

Police intervened to control the situation, arresting several students from both sides under various charges including assault, promoting enmity, and obstruction of a public servant. The university has announced an inquiry to determine further disciplinary actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

