Entertainment Buzz: From AI Protections to Michelin Stars and Bollywood in UK

Entertainment industry updates include Hollywood and Bollywood's efforts to protect content from AI, Gordon Ramsay's new culinary series, a Chanel design reset, Congo comedians addressing war, Disney's price hikes, and acquisitions. Additionally, three new Bollywood films will be produced in the UK, promising job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hollywood and Bollywood groups are actively lobbying an Indian panel to implement tougher copyright protections, aimed at keeping artificial intelligence firms from exploiting their intellectual property. This move is part of a global push among content owners to negotiate the evolving landscape of AI technologies.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay launches the series 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,' offering an inside look at the competitive culinary world of Michelin ratings. The Apple TV+ show delves into the pressures faced by restaurateurs striving for these prestigious accolades.

Bollywood will see a renewed presence in the UK film industry, as Yash Raj Films announces three new productions beginning in 2026. This initiative, confirmed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is set to create approximately 3,000 jobs, marking a significant investment in the British film sector.

