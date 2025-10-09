Left Menu

Guillermo del Toro Revives 'Frankenstein' for the Modern Age

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro discusses his latest project, a modern retelling of Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein'. Set in the 19th century, the film tackles themes of war, scientific arrogance, and societal roles relevant today. Starring Jacob Elordi, it will release in cinemas and on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:56 IST
In an exclusive interview, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro delved into the timeless relevance of his new film 'Frankenstein', a modern adaptation of Mary Shelley's seminal 1818 novel. Del Toro explains that, though set in the 19th century, the film touches on issues like scientific hubris and the ravages of war—topics just as pertinent today as they were two centuries ago.

Del Toro's passion for gothic literature and monsters is evident in this adaptation, reflecting contemporary concerns about the arrogance of science over emotion and societal challenges such as the treatment of women and war's aftermath. These are themes the filmmaker feels are crucial to address at present.

The film, starring Jacob Elordi as the monster, along with Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz, and Mia Goth, is slated for a limited theatrical release on October 17, followed by a Netflix premiere on November 17. Del Toro's work carries forward his illustrious legacy, marked by films like 'Pan's Labyrinth' and 'The Shape of Water'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

