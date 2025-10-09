Left Menu

Revolutionizing Interiors with Eco-Friendly UV Marble Sheets

Star Ultraviolet introduces UV Marble Sheets, blending elegance and functionality. Offering the aesthetic appeal of marble, these innovative PVC sheets are lightweight, durable, eco-friendly, and easy to install. Perfect for various interior spaces, they provide a stylish, low-maintenance, long-lasting alternative to traditional marble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:01 IST
Revolutionizing Interiors with Eco-Friendly UV Marble Sheets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Star Ultraviolet, a prominent name in PVC products, has unveiled its latest innovation in interior design—UV Marble Sheets. These sheets replicate the luxurious appearance of marble while offering practical advantages such as durability, flexibility, and environmental friendliness.

Unlike traditional marble, UV Marble Sheets are lightweight, resistant to scratches, and easy to install. They come with a unique UV coating that ensures longevity by guarding against fading and damage, making them suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.

With eco-friendly attributes, these sheets help reduce reliance on natural marble, making them a sustainable choice for designers and architects. Their adaptability allows for creative installations in various settings, including kitchens, offices, and hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

 India
2
Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

Political Tensions Flare Between States Over Cuttack Violence

 India
3
Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

Celebrating Survival: New Book Unveils 108 Cancer Triumph Stories

 India
4
Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tensions

Turbulent Times in US: Legal Battles, Military Movements, and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025