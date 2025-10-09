Left Menu

Punjabi Star Rajvir Jawanda: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon

Emerging Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda passed away after a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The 35-year-old, known for blending folk with modern Punjabi pop, was mourned by colleagues and admirers. His career included hits like "Kali Jawande Di" and roles in notable Punjabi films.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:37 IST
Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda, who tragically died on Wednesday following a severe road accident in Himachal Pradesh, was cremated on Thursday with family and industry peers in attendance.

Jawanda, a 35-year-old rising star in the Punjabi entertainment scene, suffered from critical injuries and cardiac arrest following the accident on September 27. After being placed on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, he succumbed to his injuries.

Respected for bridging traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary pop music, Jawanda's contributions were honored by fellow artists and public officials. His legacy lives on through popular songs and memorable film roles, leaving a significant impact on Punjabi culture.

