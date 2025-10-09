Punjabi Star Rajvir Jawanda: A Tribute to a Cultural Icon

Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda, who tragically died on Wednesday following a severe road accident in Himachal Pradesh, was cremated on Thursday with family and industry peers in attendance.

Jawanda, a 35-year-old rising star in the Punjabi entertainment scene, suffered from critical injuries and cardiac arrest following the accident on September 27. After being placed on life support at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, he succumbed to his injuries.

Respected for bridging traditional Punjabi folk with contemporary pop music, Jawanda's contributions were honored by fellow artists and public officials. His legacy lives on through popular songs and memorable film roles, leaving a significant impact on Punjabi culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)