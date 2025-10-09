Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Call for Social Justice: Echoes of Francis amid Wealth Disparities

Pope Leo XIV released his first teaching document addressing the wealth disparity and social injustice, continuing Pope Francis' teachings. He advocates for the church's commitment to the preferential option for the poor and emphasizes the need to tackle poverty's root causes while offering charity to those in need.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has issued a potent critique of the global wealth disparity in his inaugural teaching document, emphasizing the Catholic Church's enduring commitment to the world's poor. The document, titled 'I have loved you,' reflects Leo's alignment with his predecessor, Pope Francis, on social and economic injustice.

Released by the Vatican, the document elaborates on the historical concern for the poor within Christianity, lauding women's religious orders and lay movements for their contributions. Leo calls for a renewed effort to address poverty's structural causes and reaffirms the church's mission to care for the less fortunate.

Continuing Pope Francis' critical stance on capitalism, Leo underscores the church's obligation to advocate for the marginalized and criticizes the illusion of happiness tied to wealth. His message, published on October 4th, carries the legacy of St. Francis of Assisi, symbolizing a commitment to living among and for the poor.

