Kantara Chapter 1: A Cinematic Journey Through History and Folklore

Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara Chapter 1' explores history and folklore beyond mere mythological fantasy, featuring a conflict between Kantara forest tribes and a tyrannical king. Celebrated for its cultural storytelling, it has grossed over Rs 427.5 crore, highlighting spirituality and traditions of coastal Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:33 IST
Kantara Chapter 1: A Cinematic Journey Through History and Folklore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rishab Shetty's latest cinematic venture, 'Kantara Chapter 1', weaves a narrative rich in history and folklore, transcending the boundaries of a typical mythological fantasy. The film, which highlights the struggle between the tribes of the Kantara forest and a despotic ruler, has already amassed over Rs 427.5 crore since its theatrical release on October 2.

According to Shetty, the film is an homage ('dakshina') from audiences, akin to an offering. A prequel to his 2022 blockbuster, 'Kantara', this film is celebrated for its profound cultural connection, reflecting Shetty's spiritual heritage. Filmmaker Shetty was recognized with a National Film Award for his previous work, melding divine traditions with cinematic flair.

Set during the era of the Kadamba dynasty in present-day Karnataka, the movie delves into the exploration of man vs nature themes and broader societal issues. It has garnered praise from industry icons like Rajinikanth and Ram Gopal Varma. Stepping into his 21st year in the industry, Shetty remains committed to challenging traditional filmmaking norms while paying homage to his cultural roots.

