Hemant Soren Inaugurates Diwali Fair Celebrating Culture and Public Welfare

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the Diwali fair on Thursday, highlighting the continuous efforts of the Jharkhand IAS Officers' Wives Association in public welfare over the years. This five-day event marks the association's silver jubilee and aims to attract a significant number of visitors, facilitating good trade.

The Chief Minister emphasized the fair's primary goal of converting all revenue from the event into funds for uplifting the poor and engaging in social development activities. This festival not only seeks financial success but also reinforces the community's commitment to assist the underprivileged.

In addition to the fair, Soren celebrated the Mudma Jatra, a tribal fair in Mandar, Ranchi. He praised it as a testament to Jharkhand's rich heritage and cultural unity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a connection with ancestral roots, natural gratitude, and societal brotherhood through traditional practices.

